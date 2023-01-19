Taking note of former Viking’s hall of famer and state Supreme Court Justice Alan Page’s recent appearance at Gustavus Adolphus College has me wondering — not for the first time — how many descendants of our slaves were relegated to the dustbin of history for one reason and one reason only. Their skin was darker than ours.
Some politicians would have us forget.
How many people of superior intelligence and talent like that of Alan Page, Jackie Robinson, Barack Obama and Ketanji Brown Jackson were lost to us?
And the beat goes on.
Gene Biewen
Mankato
Tax cuts fueled inequality
The Center for Public Integrity on their website Nov. 29 published a very interesting article by James B. Steele titled “How Four Decades of Tax Cuts Fueled Inequality.”
I will quote a portion of the summary. “Over the last four decades the federal tax system has been transformed into something akin to a private equity fund for wealthy taxpayers, giving them remarkable returns from multiple sources. As Congress showered them with benefits most Americans struggled to keep up with the cost of living.
“The flow of money to those at the top is at the heart of the growing concentration of wealth. The more money you make, the more opportunities to save and allow your excess income to compound.”
Steele also has a recent book out called “America: What Went Wrong? The Crisis Deepens.”
John W. Kluge
New Ulm
