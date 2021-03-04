I am over 72 years old and I have lived in the Southeast, West and now the North.
I was raised a separatist in the South. I witnessed the absurd cruelty of "separate but equal." I was the beneficiary of white privilege (however, not financial); it is very certainly real and consequential.
Slowly, I learned the immorality and injustice of separatism and supremacism. Living in at least three corners of the United States, I saw and felt discrimination in many different forms.
In the beginning of my change it was hard to accept change. As I wrestled with each bigotry, I found it easier to abandon. Over time, it was easier to accept that they all were immoral and unjust.
Knowing a little history, it is crystal clear that many examples of various forms of racism and bigotry will eventually lead to fascism, then to autocracy. The final stage of this progression is genocide.
Are we doomed to repeat history again? I pray not.
Samuel Curtis
Easton
