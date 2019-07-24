President Trump's blatant racist attack upon four women of color recently elected to the House of Representatives deserves universal condemnation.
Democrats in the House voted to denounce Trump's statements, but only four Republicans (certainly not Jim Hagedorn) and one Independent joined them.
Like his father before him, Trump has been a racist all of his adult life; from housing discrimination to the Central Park Five to "birtherism" to "s...hole" countries to this latest outburst of gender racism and xenophobia.
For far too long in our history, too many white Americans have considered racism as a part of common sense. Trump has been able to exploit this for his own political advantage.
As for patriotism, no one has trashed America more than Trump did during his presidential campaign and his inaugural rant. He has shown that he does not know how to govern; he can only campaign through daily tweets and rallies. He must be the center of attention and control the narrative or people will see his failures and the results of his mean-spirited policies.
Because white Republicans see the demographic trends toward more racial and ethnic diversity that will spell their party's demise, they tolerate, if not embrace, Trump's racism and xenophobia. By his example, Trump has granted permission to the 38% that is his base to openly vent their fears of change, their resentment of their perceived disrespect, and their racial prejudices.
The Southern Poverty Law Center and college studies show a great surge in racial bullying in the public schools since Trump was elected. The mis-education of the 38% cannot be undone before the 2020 election; it can only be outvoted.
Don Strasser
Mankato
