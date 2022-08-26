One morning last week I was surfing local radio stations when I momentarily alit on one that used to be known for news coverage. The hosts were, between giggles, deriding protesters.
One said, “It’s not all about you.” And, “Go get a job.”
The implication was that these people — protesters — are wasting their time and ours. But it made me think how fortunate young people are today, to have all the rights and freedoms borne of protesters they never knew.
Without protesters, we would still have segregation and Jim Crow. Without protesters we would never have had a Voting Rights Act or a Civil Rights Act. We’d still be working 16-hour days, seven days a week. Children would still be slaves in sweatshops.
It’s always been true — if you don’t know what you’re talking about, don’t talk.
Jean Lundquist
Good Thunder
