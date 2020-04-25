In these strange new times, we often find ourselves alone more often than we like, but that doesn't mean we have to give up our community. Where there is a will, there's a way.
Our very own Congressman Jim Hagedorn has found a way. Recently, Rep. Hagedorn, Brian McDonald from the Small Business Association and Dr. Steve Parnell from The Dulcimer Medical Center in Fairmont, held a radio town hall.
Radio call-ins are not the same as being able to see your representative in person, but it is a really innovative way to get the job done while observing the social distancing guidelines that protect vulnerable Americans.
Hagedorn, McDonald and Parnell diligently answered all of the many questions each constituent had. Important questions on the state of the government aid and the reopening of the economy, the well being of our small businesses, and the overall health of our citizens and the updates on the fight against coronavirus.
It would be easy to avoid taking questions altogether, especially during a time when we cannot actually meet face to face. It would be an easy excuse.
Luckily, we we have leadership figures to connect our community like Jim Hagedorn. Thank you, Congressman.
Douglas Hitzemann
Mankato
