It’s a sad day in America when liberals try to indict those who attended a peaceful rally at the State Capitol on Jan. 6 by trying to make a connection between them and the violent protesters who stormed the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
We attended that rally in St. Paul and this is what really happened. My husband Rep. Glenn Gruenhagen was among the state reps who spoke. Rep. Susan Ackland introduced herself and shared why she ran for office. Glenn spoke about the governor’s prolonged executive orders which have put excessive burdens on families, schools and businesses, even causing many to lose their businesses altogether.
In addition, two pastors spoke, offering words of encouragement followed by much needed prayers for our nation. Obviously, it’s been a difficult year for our entire nation and people desperately need to hear a word of hope and encouragement from their spiritual and legislative leaders.
As we were leaving the rally, there was a call for everyone to get down on their knees and fervently pray for our country, and most did. Anyone who would try to equate a peaceful, prayerful rally in St. Paul with the violence that was instigated by a relatively small group in Washington D.C. has demonstrated their desire to restrict the Constitutional rights of those they disagree with. This is un-American.
Let me be clear, there was no connection between the two rallies.
Shame on anyone who would try to impugn those who were exercising their 1st Amendment right to peaceably assemble in Minnesota. Is this a sign of things to come under a Biden-Harris administration? God help us if that is the case.
Emily Gruenhagen
Glencoe
