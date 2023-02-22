As an educator, I believe that what you do has to be guided by the outcome you want. In Minnesota, we tend to take pride in our high levels of voting and political engagement.
However, it’s become clear that our electoral system has become toxically divisive and unrepresentative. Ranked-choice voting offers a common-sense solution to these problems.
RCV is a simple and effective way to amplify the voice of voters and increase participation in the electoral process. By allowing voters to rank candidates in order of preference, RCV guarantees that every vote counts, even if a voter's favorite candidate doesn't win.
Consequently, citizens can vote their conscience without being afraid of squandering their vote on a candidate who has little chance of winning.
RCV also cultivates a more representative and diverse set of candidates. Under RCV, more candidates from minority communities are able to run without fear of crowding out candidates from the same community.
Likewise, because broad support is essential to winning, candidates must appeal to a wide collection of voters. Demonizing your opponent and their supporters will become a losing strategy. Imagine how that could change the political tone in our state. RCV ensures a more inclusive process that values the voices of all Minnesotans.
Several cities in Minnesota — Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, and Minnetonka — have adopted RCV with great success. These cities have seen higher voter turnout, more diversity in elected officials and reduced negative campaigning. We can replicate these successes statewide, empowering voters and strengthening democracy.
Minnesota could be a leader in innovative election reform. Let’s make RCV happen statewide.
Yurie Hong
St. Peter
