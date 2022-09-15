I want to thank Tony Cornish for giving his respected voice of support to the preservation of the historic Rapidan Dam in a My View published Aug. 28.
I've been enjoying my view of the dam since first coming to Mankato in 1967 to attend Mankato State College. As I reflect on the past, I feel strongly that the dam needed to be preserved for future generations to enjoy.
I grew up in Mountain Lake. Within that town stood a regal three-story brick home with a red tile roof. It was owned by Dr. Harvey Basinger, a local physician.
When I was a young girl, I would stand outside the home's gate and marvel at the house's architectural splendor. I called it the Basinger Mansion.
The property was three-fourths of a city block and included a gazebo and a large orchard. On one occasion, I got to go inside the home. The main room's two large fireplaces were built out of marble slabs. The windows were tall and large, resembling those I had seen in church.
I was never beyond the first floor. Dr. Basinger died in 1962 and the house was sold to a local druggist. He moved out of Mountain Lake six years later.
The house was left until it was torn down in 1975 to make room for the Laker Apartments. My mansion only made it to age 70. What a loss.
I was no longer living in Mountain Lake, but I do wonder what was going on in city hall that they could not see the worth of that majestic home. Couldn't they have built the apartments elsewhere?
Cheri Hustad Falk
Good Thunder
