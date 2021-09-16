In his address to the DFL Central Committee in early August, Gov. Tim Walz expressed his belief that the most important elections this mid-term were those occurring at the local level, especially school boards. I agree, and that is why I endorse St. Peter community member, neighbor, mom, friend, activist and advocate for all children and young people, Rita Rassbach, for St. Peter School Board.
I met Rassbach when my family moved to rural St. Peter in 2014. Rassbach is a caring and compassionate neighbor, helpful, energetic, wise, passionate about opportunity and equity, and solutions-oriented. She is a problem-solver, intent on improving the lives of all families, especially families with children. She actively seeks opportunities to engage with people, especially people from marginalized communities.
Rassbach listens.
St. Peter community members, we have an opportunity to elect a person who cares about all of our community’s children and who represents our growing population of families of color. We need a voice in the St. Peter School Board who can represent, from experience, the perspective of kids who aren’t white.
We need a woman who has years of experience volunteering within the St. Peter school district, a woman who supports teachers and appreciates the challenges they face, a woman who is willing to devote her time to listening to St. Peter families, a woman who can do the work required to improve the lives of all children and young people, a woman who believes the K-12 experience is the foundation for lifetime learning.
Rassbach is that woman. Please vote for Rita Nov. 2.
Nicole Helget
St. Peter
