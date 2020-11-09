Veterans Day, originally known as Armistice Day, has been honored in this country since Nov. 11, 1918, the day World War I ended.
As a child during the 1930s, I watched the ranks of these proud warriors grow thinner and thinner in the parades the followed each year after the war.
This national holiday was (sadly) renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to honor World War II and Korean War veterans.
Today I extend my heartfelt appreciation to my former shipmates of the USS Nevada for their courage, commitments and integrity and their selfless sacrifices.
Nov. 11, 2020, would be a great time to reconnect with our local American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars posts — veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and Afghan wars and the conflicts of the Gulf Wars.
Above all, my fellow veterans, as you honor your comrades — living and dead — closely monitor all of your responses, decisions and actions and focus on the safety and well-being of the members of the Greater Mankato community. Life is a function — live it.
As veterans we know recognition of one's military service means a lot.
Reach out and sincerely thank a veteran.
Charles Sehe
Mankato
