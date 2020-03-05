I wish to thank and commend the editors of The Free Press and especially Rob Murray and Jackson Forderer for the compelling, heart-wrenching, important article about Kris Bonander and Scott Radtke.
It was a difficult, painful article to read but an important story to tell.
The myriad of issues it touched (bullying, discrimination, mental illness, homophobia, end of life caregiving, death and dying) are hard, tough issues to write and read about; harder still to live.
I am sorry for the incredibly difficult life Bonander has had to endure; sorry and saddened by the death of his partner; humbled by the compassionate end of life care he provided Radtke; deeply moved by his perseverance; grateful for his willingness to share his story; and inspired by his courage in doing so.
Bev Palmquist
Mankato
