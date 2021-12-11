As I drove my spouse to work this morning on the first single digit temperature day of the end of the year, I witnessed an old man briskly walking down the street pushing a baby stroller full of camping gear.
I am sad to say I live in a town that allows a single church to dole out donations and let me sleep on cots for less than six months a year as their sustainable plan for managing a growing homeless population.
It is time for the city to come together and create a plan to provide modest, sustainable housing for individuals needing support for whatever reason with their housing situation. Sweden, Norway and every other civilized country with serious winters does not allow their homeless to go unsheltered, and, in fact, some of these countries set up small shelters in parks for emergency weather situations.
It is a shame that we let people be homeless in winter because of some weird, Midwestern ethics about handouts, not getting things for free, a sense of personal responsibility grounded in fear of hellfire for not working hard enough to take care oneself, and the belief that being homeless is a choice.
I propose the city build a tiny house park somewhere and house people, because the alternative is having anti-fascist activists flood the streets handing out saws and twine to help them build shelters themselves, and no one wants that, especially the trees.
I strongly urge the city to field suggestions for a sustainable, long-term solution that offers people real options and incentivizes businesses to help.
Anne Sweeney
Mankato
