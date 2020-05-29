A mask protects others from your potential transmission of illness, something you can do even if you don't feel ill. This is one reason surgeons wear masks.
You can talk up one side of the room and down the other about how your freedom is threatened, but it doesn't change the fact that the issue is about following the science and showing care for others in extraordinary times.
My message, then, for management at the big-box sporting goods store in town that likes America so much it celebrates it in bronze statues outside of its store: Real men wear masks.
And real patriots who also run businesses will honor America by following the advice of its ingenious scientific community, which is currently dedicated — as you should be — to the protection of each citizen.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
