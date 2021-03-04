Thank you for publishing George Will’s columns.
I particularly appreciated his March 1 column. I may be a Democrat but his latest column on “untargeted stimulus” reaffirmed my belief that we need real dialog when it comes to important issues. It also makes me long for a time when the Republican Party presented real ideas and opinions and didn’t waste our energy and time on the latest conspiracy theory.
Targeted spending is important. It’s worth a national conversation but alas it probably won’t revive a party who would rather discuss whether or not we should wear masks or the conspiracy theory that the last election was stolen.
Bill Fredrickson
North Mankato
