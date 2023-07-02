The Supreme Court issued some landmark decisions over the past year.
Probably the most publicized so far is the June 2022 Dobbs v Jackson 6-3 decision returning the abortion issue to the respective states.
Cases this June include Groff v DeJoy wherein the court held (9-0) the USPS did not exercise reasonable religious liberty employment accommodations for a postman; Moore v Harper wherein the court held (6-3) the Constitution’s Election Clause does not grant state legislatures exclusive and independent authority to set rules regulating federal elections; Students for Fair Admissions v President and Fellows of Harvard College wherein the court held (6-3) race-based affirmative action in determining college and university admissions is unconstitutional.
Moreover, Friday, in 303 Creative v Elenis, the court ruled (6-3) that requiring a Christian web designer to design something against her moral beliefs was a violation of her First Amendment rights.
I do not consider the court’s 6-3 ruling against the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program as “landmark.” The way I see it that was an obvious overreach of executive authority and violation of the separation of powers.
People can certainly disagree with the court’s reasoning in reaching its decisions. I think it is almost a given that some will in almost every decision. If the issue was not in dispute, it would not be before the court.
These decisions may not change many people’s minds, even those who read the opinions and dissents. Good or bad, people tend to believe what they want to believe. So for now, the law is the law.
But in my view, none of these decisions is a basis for questioning the court’s legitimacy.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.