The recent report that Gov. Tim Walz will be temporarily moving to a taxpayer-funded, $17,300 per month, home on Sunfish Lake while the Governor's Mansion is being renovated is a slap in the face to every taxpaying Minnesotan.
Sunfish Lake is one of the most exclusive communities in the country, not just in Minnesota. Is our governor so out of touch with the reality of the homeless crisis that he's oblivious to the conditions some Minnesotans are being forced to endure during his tenure?
The governor must order the Minnesota Department of Administration to immediately cancel the contract, look for more appropriate accommodations, provide us with an explanation and an apology. This is yet another example of the reckless government spending, and utter lack of oversight, coming out of this administration and it must stop.
Mark Anderson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.