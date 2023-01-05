The city's announced intention of getting more pedestrian traffic downtown and giving big developers more parking requirement breaks works against itself.
First you have to get the people downtown, and that means convenient parking five months of the year in Minnesota. Most businesses downtown can't survive on bused, biking and neighborhood foot traffic, and it would take many more downtown residential towers — built over a number of years — for it to be as supportive as the driving public.
As much as we'd like to see less single-vehicle use, people still choose to drive. To try and force a change by restricting downtown parking while also heavily financing auto transportation to businesses on the hill is an unfair handicap for downtown.
The best measure of a people's downtown is the number of doors the general public feels free to walk in without feeling like they need an appointment. Where everybody's welcome as a potential customer — usually meaning non-institutional, preferably small retail, food and beverage, personal service or entertainment type of businesses.
This concerns the future of your downtown, your right to feel a sense of shared ownership of the common ground you're standing on when you meet friends, go in the stores, drive the streets, or stroll, drink or dine on the sidewalks.
We should all continue to follow the same citywide parking requirements.
City hall has been trying to be like "The Cities" for too long. If you haven't been in downtown Minneapolis in a while, it's a disaster. Their mayor recently said its future depends on small businesses, and a group of Twin City downtown stakeholders are offering start up grants to prospective small businesses.
Copy that, Mankato.
Mark Hustad
Once Read Books
Mankato
