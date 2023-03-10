I am writing in support of the H.F. 586 bill, and I ask you to support it with me.
This bill appropriates $1.5 million to the Center for Rural Behavioral Health to start a mental health training clinic at Minnesota State University that will serve the Mankato region and students who cannot be seen in the counseling center.
Mental health continues to be a growing issue in today’s society. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, out of the over 25,000 licensed behavior professionals, 90% of them practice in large towns. Where does that leave the rural areas?
It leaves them in a mental health counseling deficit. This seems backwards, as rural residents face higher rates of mental health symptoms.
A family member of mine deals with both anxiety and depression. Last year, she spoke out and told someone that she needed help.
She went to a facility where they evaluated her mental health in order to decide which type of treatment would be best for her. They ended up essentially telling her yes, you need counseling, but we have no openings here and cannot help you.
She was open and vulnerable yet ended up being turned away. No one should have to go through what my family member went through.
Mental health counseling should be an option for everyone, regardless of where they live. I would like to thank Rep. Luke Frederick, DFL-Mankato, for sponsoring this bill.
I encourage everyone to ask their representatives about this bill.
Annabel Gaug
Mankato
