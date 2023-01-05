My thanks to the city of Mankato for allowing me to continue to have a natural yard, per the natural landscaping permit.
My natural yard uses no fertilizers, pesticides, herbicides or insecticides. It retains most of the rain that falls on it. It has only been watered a few times to establish some new plants. My leaves stay in my yard, saving the city the expense of vacuuming them up.
Many insects, including Monarch butterflies, and birds use my yard for food and shelter.
Now what about all the unnatural yards that require frequent cutting, watering, fertilizing, pesticides and watering? I was required to list setbacks, my plants, seed amounts and areas of plantings.
Is it too much to ask what chemicals are being used, how much, and when they are being applied to unnatural yards? And how is water and chemical runoff being managed? Are there protective setbacks from streets, sidewalks, and neighboring yards? What are the amounts of fresh water and fuel being used?
Fair is fair, right?
Charlie Hurd
Mankato
