The editorial in The Free Press Dec. 30 missed an opportunity to show how well the stockholder and upper income groups are doing during the pandemic. About 1/3 of the billionaires have seen an increase of 30-60% in their assets in the last year.
We agree with proposals for an excess profits tax on those individuals and corporations favored by the pandemic’s effect on other businesses.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the Republicans in Congress in 2017 did not worry about the fiscal deficit when they passed the tax bill to lower taxes of the super-rich and corporations at their behest. They increased the deficit by $1.9 trillion dollars.
If we were serious about closing the fiscal deficit, we would fully fund the IRS to audit all of the super-rich and corporations, instead of just 3% of them.
Closing tax shelters in the United States and elsewhere in the world would improve people’s trust in government that it is working for the benefit of all its citizens, and not just the wealthy and corporations who can afford lobbyists and tax accountants to advance their cause.
A carbon tax would force the fossil fuel industry to pay for the damage they are causing to the environment and generate funds to reduce the deficit and compensate the lower 90% of the population whose energy costs would increase until we have transitioned to renewable forms of energy.
The costs of uncontrolled climate change here and around the world will be in the billions of dollars and we need to rein in the greedy and self serving individuals and corporations so all people will benefit instead of a a fortunate super wealthy few.
John and Mary Kluge
New Ulm
