It has been stated that truth is the first casualty of war.
The most recent casualty of this social struggle appears to be the “Old Abe” statue in the Centennial Student Union of the Minnesota State University campus. Recently, the statue was identified by the Campus Landmark Team as a “major concern” despite the fact that it has been an icon for generations of MSU students and alumni since 1926 — having once stood in the Old Main Building of the institution’s “Valley Campus.”
While I do not pretend to know what the group is so “concerned” about, I will venture a hypothesis that it involves what has become an all too familiar, troubling narrative in other parts of the country. For instance, a statue of Lincoln was toppled, in Portland, Oregon, in the fall of 2020 referencing the “Dakota 38+2,” — the hanging of the 38 Dakota men, in the aftermath of the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862.
A similar situation occurred closer to home even earlier, when a different group of demonstrators tried to disrupt the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display by blocking intersections and hanging up a banner proclaiming Sibley Park as “Hangman’s Park” (which it never was), as well as hanging an effigy that was supposed to represent Lincoln.
Once revered by many African-Americans (and others) as “The Great Emancipator,” Lincoln has fallen out of favor with many contemporary African-Americans. Some have even claimed (falsely) that Lincoln owned slaves himself. Perhaps a brief historical tutorial is warranted, to set the record straight and tell the truth about Lincoln.
• Lincoln evolved as a human being. He was a better man in 1865 than he was in 1858, when he made several “racist statements” in the Lincoln-Douglas Debates, in order to defend his anti-slavery stance against charges made by his opponent that if Lincoln advocated for stopping the spread of slavery into the federal territories, that meant he was for Negro equality. Lincoln’s response (when viewed by 21st century standards) appears racist, but it wasn’t in the context of his own time (1858).
• It is estimated that 1.5 million people viewed Lincoln’s body, as his remains traveled by train from Washington, D.C. to Springfield, Illinois, following the president’s assassination — a distance of over 1,654 miles. Twelve American cities paid him tribute, with elaborate funeral processions. No previous president (even George Washington) received such a tribute — a testament to Lincoln’s leadership. Few presidents have received it since.
• Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation prevented England and France from recognizing the Confederacy diplomatically, because neither nation’s population would support rulers that openly condoned slavery in another part of the world. The proclamation also opened the way for Blacks to enlist as soldiers in the Union army, empowering them to help themselves and their loved ones become free.
• Lincoln equalized pay for Black soldiers in 1864.
• He worked tirelessly for passage of the 13th amendment, abolishing slavery everywhere in the U.S. (even in areas exempted by the Emancipation Proclamation). While not officially ratified until after his death, the 13th amendment had been passed by both houses of Congress and was sent to the states before Lincoln was assassinated in April of 1865.
• Lincoln’s last speech, delivered at the White House called for full citizenship and voting rights for Black soldiers and educated African-American men (no women, Black nor white could vote until passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920).
This was well before Congress took up the fight for passage of the 14th and 15th amendments, guaranteeing the same. John Wilkes Booth was in the audience, and being an avowed racist, he remarked: “…Now by God, I’ll put him through.” The decision Lincoln made to push toward a greater degree of African-American equality literally cost him his life.
• Frederick Douglass (an escaped slave), spokesman for African-Americans of the Civil War generation, was critical of Lincoln in the beginning of his presidency, but Douglass grew to respect and even admire Lincoln.
• Lincoln pardoned 265 out of 303 Dakota men sentenced to be executed in the 1862 conflict, leaving 38 who were hanged in Mankato. While it was the largest mass execution in U.S. history, Lincoln’s actions on behalf of the Dakota should be regarded as the largest pardon in American history.
He had no political capital to gain in taking the actions he did in suspending the execution (already a foregone conclusion that it would take place) until he could review the trial records of the Dakota men tried by a military court.
On the contrary, Lincoln had everything to lose and he did — the 1862 congressional elections were a disaster for Lincoln’s Republican Party in Minnesota. But as he told Bishop Henry Whipple, “I cannot hang men for votes.”
• Lincoln was more concerned with integrity than he was with political expediency. This is all the more remarkable when one realizes that Lincoln’s own paternal grandfather (for whom he was named) was killed near Louisville, Kentucky, by Indians who attacked the Lincoln farm. Lincoln’s own father, Thomas (a young boy at the time) narrowly escaped capture or death in the ordeal.
• No president did more for either Native Americans or African-Americans than Abraham Lincoln did, up to that time.
We Americans currently live in a divided nation, where loyalty to a particular ideology, racial or ethnic group has taken precedent over working together for the good of all. Lincoln himself warned that “a house divided against itself cannot stand.”
Taking down the “Old Abe” statue is yet another attempt to appease a particular faction of the population, determined to re-write American history in such a way as to remove anything that they deem as “offensive.”
This is not only shortsighted; it is downright dangerous.
Leave the Old Abe statue alone! Let it remain an inspiration to future MSU students, just as it was to me, and countless others who preceded me.
Bryce Stenzel is a 1990 and 1995 graduate of Minnesota State University, Mankato, where he studied social studies and history and graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees with academic honors. He has portrayed Abraham Lincoln as a costumed historical interpreter for over 30 years. He has authored and published several books as well as numerous articles on the life and legacy of Abraham Lincoln. He lives in, and teaches in, St. Clair.
