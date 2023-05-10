The recent mass shooting in Texas elicited the usual response by Republicans. Instead of blaming the epidemic of mass shootings on the proliferation of guns, they blame instead what they say is a mental health crisis.
There is indeed a mental health crisis in this country. So how do we fix the problem? How about scholarships for people choosing to go into mental health fields? Here is an even better idea — free mental health care for everyone in the country.
As it stands now, not only can people in this country not afford to see their regular doctor they also can't afford to see therapists and psychiatrists.
Removing the financial barriers to these programs would go a long way to improving the mental health crisis in this country. Even though Republicans have been staunchly opposed to any sort of universal health care in the past, I am certain they will embrace it now that they have acknowledged a crisis truly exists.
The ball is in your court Republicans. Put your money where your mouth is. Oh, and let's get some reasonable gun control while we're at it.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
