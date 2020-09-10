After reading the article regarding taking resource officers out of the schools, I have an important question.
How will this improve the chaos in today’s environment? Teachers and school staff as well as parents have enough to deal with without having resource officers removed.
Everyone says they want to improve communication between the public and law enforcement, so please explain how removing resource officers will enhance this.
Politicians, please respond.
Ruby Mehr
Mankato
