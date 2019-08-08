The city of North Mankato without delay should reopen the entrance to the Judson Bottom Road. Winter is coming. The problem here is that the city administrators don’t live on the Bottom Road. The inconvenience is not happening to them. The east entry is important, that’s why it was built there.
Stop hiding under your desk and worrying about liability and just fix the problem.
Rock slides and rock falls are a problem when a road is built through escarpments such as the Bottom Road. It is likely the rock has planes of weakness such as joints, bedding planes or foliation planes orientated relative to the road cut, with added frost wedging.
There are various techniques used to prevent rock slides. Remove all the rock that might slide to the road cut. A method I’ve seen called “stitching” involves holes drilled through unstable layers into stable rock. A cable is fed into the hole and cement is pumped into the bottom of the hole. A steel plate is placed over the cable with bolts that are tightened and anchors through to stable material.
The City of North Mankato spends enough money on more ball parks, proposed creative hanging lights, bicycle paths and other “needless” needs. The area in question along the Bottom Road needs to be resolved.
These people need help and have been quite patient. Help them. To close the entry segment of this road would be the easy and a cowardly solution.
Cliff Stemper
Cleveland
