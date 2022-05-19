The Minnesota House of Representatives recently passed a terrific bill on K-12 education. It increases funding for counseling, requires plans for online learning, and ensures regular updating of technical and career education to match current jobs. Among its many positive features is a requirement for a personal finance course for high school seniors — move likely to improve many lives.
It's hard to imagine a legislator who would want to stand in the way of such measures. Yet Susan Akland, Minnesota's state representative for 19A, voted "no."
Thanks to a majority of representatives with better judgment, the bill passed the House and is being reconciled with the Senate’s version.
Perhaps Akland needs educating about the needs and desires of the families she claims to represent.
Marian Broida
St. Peter
