We are in the middle of a life-threatening pandemic that poses danger to our entire population, our health-care workers, other essential workers, and our health-care systems.
I was very disturbed to witness the raucous protest in front of the governor’s mansion last week, a protest that clearly prioritized jobs over human life, and was horrified to learn that one of the participants was State Rep. Jeremy Munson from Lake Crystal.
In issues where massive loss of life is possible unless sensible intervention is taken by our elected leadership, I expect that partisanship will be set aside and concern for the health and safety of all Minnesotans will be the number one priority. A stable economy can only be restored when we have a healthy workforce.
Munson’s behavior was completely inappropriate for a public official in this time of crisis.
Arlene Renshaw
Mankato
