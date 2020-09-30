Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, Sept. 3, 2020: “The president has repeatedly disparaged the intelligence of service members, and asked that wounded veterans be kept out of military parades, multiple sources tell The Atlantic.”
Same source: “‘Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.’"
In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as "suckers for getting killed.” Among the various news sources that have confirmed these comments are The Washington Post, the Associated Press, and a reporter from Fox News.
“A Very Stable Genius” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonning describes Trump calling the highest-ranking members of the military “losers,” “dopes,” and “babies.”
The Washington Post reported on Sept. 4, 2020, as follows: “On at least two occasions since becoming president, according to three sources with direct knowledge of his views, Trump referred to former president George H.W. Bush as a ‘loser’ for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II."
The Washington Post, July 18, 2015: “Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump slammed Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), a decorated Vietnam War veteran, on Saturday by saying McCain was not a war hero because he was captured by the North Vietnamese.”
There are many additional examples of how Trump has treated members of the military. His terrible treatment of John Kelly (once White House Chief of Staff), James Mattis (once Secretary of Defense), and H. R. McMaster (once National Security Advisor), all distinguished generals, is very well documented in numerous sources.
Fake news? No.
Bob Sandeen
St. Peter
