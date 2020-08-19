Some of us care about preserving our democratic process and others are either uninformed about why laws are important or don’t want preserve our country.
Whether you’re of the opinion that everyone wearing a mask reduces coronavirus numbers or contrarily believe that wearing a mask isn’t proven to make the numbers go down, we’re all able to have our own opinion and live with our own choices.
If we want our government to act on the issue of wearing a mask or not then our government has to go through the constitutional process.
The contention here is that no matter what your opinion is on the subject, we do not want one person (Gov. Tim Walz) taking away our liberty without our chance to be represented by our Legislature in the process. In our representative form of government, if the majority of people want a law requiring masks and the bill is passed by the House, Senate, and signed into law by the governor, then I will dutifully obey such a law.
However, if a mandate is enacted solely by the governor and I have not been represented in the process, then why should I let that individual suppress my choice?
Let’s preserve our state and country by utilizing our representative form of government. We are all capable of telling our elected employees how we want to be self-governed.
Christopher Sodeman
St. James
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.