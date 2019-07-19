As a citizen of Nicollet County in Minnesota’s 1st District, I want to respond to Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s ban of a constituent group visit to his offices in the 1st District.
I am a constituent who does not feel represented by Mr. Hagedorn. In my opinion, he is not representing me because he is not listening to me.
He held an invitation-only teleconference for Nicollet County. I was not one of the chosen participants. To attend another town meeting, I would have to travel miles to another county, perhaps on a day when I should be at work.
His web pages have lengthy statements about agriculture, Congress, economy, health and values.
For education, energy, and veterans, his pages indicate “For more information concerning work and views related to (topic), please contact our office.”
I have tried to contact his office several times via the web-based contact form. I visited his Mankato office on July 11; I submitted a question in writing.
I have received no responses to any of my messages.
Hagedorn is not accessible to constituents who live in his district. He does not use his official website to present his positions on issues that matter to me. He does not respond to my questions when they are politely submitted. And evidently, he is not willing to allow me to meet with his staff in Mankato.
Hagedorn should represent the citizens of CD1 — a purple district — where he was elected by only 1,315 votes in 2018.
Oh, his official web page does have a section in which folks might request an “appearance” by the congressman. Maybe I should try that procedure.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.