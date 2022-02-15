I lost track of how many times this year I have heard or read some politician, political activist or media commentator declare that if one thing or another contrary to their contemporary notion happens or does not happen "Our democracy is in peril."
I wonder if they really believe our government is that fragile; or are they invoking the old fear and guilt tactic sometimes used to influence behavior of young or naive persons?
Moreover the United States is not a pure/direct "democracy." The framers understood that could be problematic. The majority is not always right; rights of the minority need protection.
A republican form of federal government — a "republic" — was created for us at the 1787 constitutional convention including some overlaps of democracy.
Our Constitution as written separates the powers of the federal government, enumerates the powers of the legislative branch, protects individual liberty and the rights of states. Remarkable!
And the amendment provisions are arduous, delaying implementation of fundamental change unless and until three-fourths of the states ratify.
The system was designed for the long haul by geniuses. It's longevity, including a Civil War, Great Depression, occasional periods of incompetent leadership, and attempts at federal overreach is evidence our constitutional republic is on a solid foundation.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
