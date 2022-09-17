Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, has been a horrible disgrace to the state and this area.
She started her tenure in St. Paul by attending the “Storm the Capitol” insurrection. She did not just attend but spoke at the insurrection.
As with the branch of the riot in Washington, D.C., there were calls for civil war and violence. At the height of the pandemic she congratulated people on not wearing masks.
The disgraceful behavior has continued. She has through her surrogates (see letters to The Free Press, Aug. 21, 2021) tried to take credit for bills she voted against. Susan Akland voted against the St. Peter fire hall.
The only true way to see what your state representative stands for is their votes. Recently another surrogate made up a wild story about why she didn’t vote for the mental health bill. If you believe in something, you vote for it.
Last week I looked at her Facebook page and her web site. At least there she is truthful. There is not a single thing listed as an accomplishment. Please, for sake of the state, vote her out.
Jack Considine
Mankato
