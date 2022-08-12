Everyday in this country people are served search warrants. Law enforcement talks to a judge and if the judge deems there is sufficient evidence a search warrant is granted.
It shouldn't matter who the warrant is for. If there is evidence that a person broke the law, it is law enforcement's responsibility to investigate. Pro-Trump Republicans are attacking law enforcement and the FBI for daring to search ex-President Donald Trump's home as though somehow Trump is above the law.
He isn't. No one is.
I haven't heard of Republicans ever speaking out against search warrants before but when one of their own is the target, suddenly it is wrong.
It's funny how Republicans claim to be pro-law enforcement yet they don't feel Trump should be subject to the law. They complained about the "defund the police" movement but are now talking about defunding the FBI.
Look up the word "hypocritical" in the dictionary, and you will find a picture of the modern day Republican Party.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
