The National Archives has made public a number of documents that give Americans a keener sense of the extent to which the Trump administration was prepared to ignore the results of a fair election and undercut the peaceful transfer of power.
Phony electors in at least five states, for instance, working with Rudy Giuliani, filed official-looking election certifications and submitted them to the federal government, claiming Trump had won the election in their states — which was not the case and which it was felonious to claim.
Already on the record has been the tape of a call during which President Donald Trump himself tried to convince the Georgia secretary of state to “find the votes” to put him over the top.
A new report takes that case of corrupting influence even further: A draft plan had been drawn up that would have had President Trump empower the military to seize all the voting machines in America — presumably another way to “find the votes.”
By now, no one is surprised we hear little criticism of this activity from Republican lawmakers. As cowardly as their silence is, though, what they do say is more telling.
In the absence of a legislative agenda that could win consensus among Americans, Republicans opt instead to become masters of projection: They rail against corrupt electoral processes while working to make them so.
They claim election results are unfair even as they try to skew the tallies. The current nationwide assault on voting rights and voting access in advance of this fall’s elections is simply a way of setting into law a contempt for democracy they would eagerly blame on others.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.