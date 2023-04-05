Once again the “law and order“ Republican Party has failed the credibility test. Local and national Republican leaders disparaging District Attorney Alvin Bragg for pursuing an indictment of ex-President Donald Trump is an embarrassment.
I fully expect to see conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and other Trump acolytes protesting at the courthouse as Trump is lawfully arraigned. It is clear that many of these so-called leaders are intimidated by Trump and his base and will say anything to appease. Obviously, a majority of 23 citizens in a grand jury believe that there’s enough evidence to indict. There are up to 30 separate charges involved in this case.
Our nation is not viable without laws. Our legal system must be allowed to function without Republicans, including even those who appear to be considering a run against Trump in the primaries for 2024, groveling for political points.
Gary Armon
Blue Earth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.