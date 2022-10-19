I am overjoyed by the billion dollar penalty leveled against Alex Jones. I am an ex-Republican hoping beyond hope that truth will return to its proper position in political discussion and political life.
Several times this year — ending with Norman Lear’s widely-published centennial essay — I have been reminded of Superman’s mission statement. We all should be working to protect “Truth, Justice, and the American Way."
It all begins with truth and I can not support the Republican Party until it returns to speaking the truth about the environment, about poverty, about gender rights, about education, about immigration, about health care and, of course, about the results of the last presidential election.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
