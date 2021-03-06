The slogan "Live Free or Die" does not mean you don't have to wear a mask. The conservatives like to throw these types of expressions around to stir up fake patriotism.
It began with the Tea Party antics as if conservative ideas are based on historical facts. Unfortunately most conservatives don't know their Amercian history. If you tell them that John Adams was the defense attorney for one of the British soldiers they are non-plussed.
This policy that the Democrats are the British government is wrong. The founders, when they signed the Declaration of Independence, were signing their death warrants. The Republican Party is not an extension of the Tea Party.
Patrick Ryan
Mankato
