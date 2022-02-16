Do Rep. Jim Hagedorn and other Republicans support free elections and U.S. democracy or do they endorse the use of fraud and violence to keep power?
Last week, the Republican Party declared the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was “ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.” Recently Trump criticized former Vice President Mike Pence for lacking the courage to “overturn the election.”
In response, Hagedorn has said nothing. He sticks by his role in the plot, having voted on Jan. 6, 2021 to reject legal electoral votes.
We can only conclude that he endorses violence as legitimate and thinks overturning an election is acceptable. He violates his oath of office to “uphold and defend the Constitution.” He is unfit to hold public office.
The once great Republican Party is now a cult, eager to install a dictatorship. There is no more important issue than preserving our system of self-government. Hagedorn and Republicans stand with the insurrectionists and will try again to install the would-be tyrant.
Joseph A. Kunkel III
North Mankato
