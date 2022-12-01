With elections mostly over (except Georgia), there’s temptation to fall into complacency and disengage from politics. This temptation should be resisted. The Republican Party and its “Christian” Right (CR) allies remain a radical, monumental threat to freedom.
The Republican Party and allies have spawned: forced birth for pregnant women; attacks on transgender kids, grounded in CR ideology; stereotype-driven anti-Muslim rhetoric, portraying them as cultural and terrorist threats.
CR claims that non-Christians should be categorically excluded from elective office. A culture of violence: attacks on election officials, school-board violence over masks and CRT, and the Jan. 6 riot/ insurrection.
Among wide swaths of Republicans, elections are legitimate only if “their side” wins — automatically, presumptively “rigged” or “stolen” otherwise. This attitude is incompatible with democracy and conducive to dictatorship, i.e. Putin’s Russia and Viktor Orban’s Hungary.
Not coincidentally, conservatives (including at CPAC) lionize racist Orban as a righteous “Christian” warrior against LGBTQs, Muslims, immigrants and diversity.
Radical Republicans are waging war on free speech. Florida Republicans rushed through, and Gov. Ron DeSantis eagerly signed, the “Don’t Say Gay” law in E-12 schools (muzzling teachers from discussing LGBTQ issues) and the “Stop Woke” act which, according to the Washington Post, “muzzle[s] the candid discussion of race and racism in [college/university] classrooms and workplaces.”
A U.S. district judge struck down this “positively dystopian” measure, noting “professors enjoy ‘academic freedom’” only if they express state-approved viewpoints.
These assaults on women, LGBTs, Muslims, diversity and free speech reflect a lopsidedly white, resentment-laden Republican base, suffused with militant “Christian” nationalism — the conceit that America was founded as a “Christian nation” and must be forcibly yanked back into that status by any means necessary.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
