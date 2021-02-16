On Saturday, the United States Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the insurrection that took place Jan. 6. By doing so, 43 Republican senators are complicit in releasing the dogs of hate and violence into our midst.
Of particular note was the “not guilty” vote of GOP Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. What makes it noteworthy is that after the trial he said, “there is no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.” He explained that his vote was based on his belief that Trump is not constitutionally eligible for conviction.
Talk about the big lie That question was decided on the first day of the trial. It was not his judgment to make. Clearly, he believes that Trump is guilty. Sadly, he and 42 other Republican senators did not have the courage of their convictions.
Gordon Gibbs
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.