I am receiving mailings from the Minnesota Republican Party that spread nonsensical mis-truths about Jeff Brand’s voting record. It alleges that he cast a vote in favor of a $300 million state office building and voted against supporting tax relief for Social Security recipients.
Problem is that these votes were taken in 2021 and Brand was not even in the Legislature in 2021. Is it that the Republicans can’t get their facts straight, or is it that they are downright dishonest?
Regardless, I wouldn’t trust them to serve in any elective office.
Herb Kroon
North Mankato
