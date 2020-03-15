This letter is in response to the great letter submitted by Kevin Haggerty and printed in the Feb. 28 edition.
He ended every paragraph with the statement "and still you support him."
I, for one, will not support him.
I will not vote for any Republican while Trump is in office. They have all become enablers to what is, in my opinion, the worst president to serve in my lifetime — and I am 79 years old.
I hate the Democrat's policy on abortion but, unfortunately, many of us now vote against candidates instead of (as it was years ago) in favor of good and honest men and women who run for office.
Roy McCabe
Madelia
