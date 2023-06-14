Persecuting people who are different is a long-standing human condition fostered by fears based on prejudice and ignorance.
The counter to this condition is recognition of basic human rights combined with realizing that (a) their being different is not harming you and (b) they are as capable of making positive contributions to society as anyone else.
A major hindrance to this social progress is The Religious Dilemma:
Religious beliefs can be a person’s moral compass for good actions. But these beliefs also can cause great harm due to dubious claims being raised to absolute certainty by declaring them to be God’s will (often in differing, claimed sacred texts with different interpretations).
There’s a sad and destructive history associated with religious conviction producing warfare, genocide, atrocities, torture, executions, casting out non-believers, suppression of thought through censorship, attacks on mental well-being, social exclusion, political manipulation as well as legal suppression, and transferring of non-religious prejudices into religious dogmas.
The U.S. Constitution’s solution: The Constitution protects freedom of religion and prevents dangers by separating church and state. You have the right to your religious beliefs in directing your own life and you can join with likeminded others in churches; but you don’t have the right to impose those religious beliefs on other people.
So, religious people can find good works to do but can’t demand a social and political structure that leads too often to that sad and destructive history.
Currently, too many Republicans, entrapped in The Religious Dilemma, reject the solution.
Instead, they reject freedom of religion in favor of a denominational Christian supremacy that denies equal rights for women, protects racism and persecutes the LGBTQ community.
Ron Yezzi
Mankato
