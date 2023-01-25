The new Republican U.S. House majority is (yet again, as in 2011 and 2013) holding hostage this nation’s credit by refusing to raise the debt ceiling, to extract draconian spending cuts — including to Social Security and Medicare.
A Democratic strategist, quoted in The Hill, described Republicans’ position: “Let me hollow out Medicare, or I’ll set off an economic bomb that kills millions of jobs overnight.”
We’ve seen this movie before; it’s getting seriously exasperating. In 2011, House Republicans, crusading to slash government spending, precipitated a crisis by refusing to raise the debt ceiling. Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden explained: “the uncertainty alone caused by this dangerous hostage-taking hurts the economy and costs jobs” — in addition to rattling financial markets. Wyden added, “Once again Republicans are demanding cuts to Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, and if they don’t get what they want, they’re willing to tank the American economy, destroy a strong job market and jack up interest rates and inflation.”
During Trump’s presidency, the national debt rose by $7.8 trillion, and Republicans passed deficit-exploding tax cuts for corporations and the rich in 2017.
Republicans’ hypocrisy on the debt ceiling is mind-blowing. They’re interested in debt and fiscal austerity only under Democratic presidents. A Washington Post analysis found “GOP votes [to raise the debt ceiling] fall off a cliff when there’s a Democrat in the White House.”
Under Republican administrations, 65% of House Republicans and 74% of Senate Republicans, voted to raise the debt ceiling. Under Democratic administrations, only 20% of House Republicans and 24% of Senate Republicans did likewise.
Rep. Brad Finstad: Which will you prioritize? Blind partisanship, risking wrecking the economy, or the national interest?
Fred Slocum
Mankato
