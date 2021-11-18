My state legislator sent me a request for funding last week. In it she let slip that the Republican strategy in 2022 would be Law and Order. Like it has been off and on going back to the Reagan years.
I wonder how the Republicans will explain away the line of Republican carpetbaggers facing legal action between now and the election.
I believe in a two-party system and am by heritage a Republican. But I can’t be part of a political party that is willing to call out soldiers to put citizens “in their place” as the loser of the last presidential election was.
This is not the first time my chosen party has told me to stand down and wait for a future justice. I won’t be fooled again. I will work to heal the Republican Party by voting against the carpetbaggers who have been sent to misrepresent my interests.
We do hope for peace in our lives, but I know justice is the way to peace.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
Hagedorn doesn’t care about infrastructure
Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-1st District, doesn’t care about failing bridges in his district. He doesn’t care about crumbling roads in the counties he represents. He doesn’t care about safe drinking water in the 1st District.
He doesn’t care about effective internet access. He really doesn’t care if it leaves his rural constituents struggling to get online. And Jim Hagedorn doesn’t care to explain his “No” vote on the federal infrastructure bill which provides $6.8 billion to fix bridges and roads, to repair aging water systems and to expand broadband access.
So, what does Hagedorn care about? Not much. He likes slinging mud at Democrats in the hopes something sticks. And he likes petty partisan politics. You can see it all over his Facebook page.
But the people in his district and what they need? Rep. Jim Hagedorn just doesn’t care.
Next November, it’s time to send Hagedorn a clear message: We don’t care for you as our representative.
Dan Cronn-Mills
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.