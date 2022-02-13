All of us need to condemn the Republican National Committee for calling the Jan. 6 violent insurrection merely "legitimate political discourse."
A brutal attack on our Capitol, complete with racial slurs, eye gouging and death threats, is anything but normal. At least 140 Capitol and metropolitan police were injured and five died directly or indirectly from this assault. For Republicans to still claim to be the party of law and order seems ridiculous.
Of course, the Jan. 6 insurrectionists' intent was to overthrow the free and fair election of President Joe Biden. As such it was part of a number of illegal acts consistent with the belief in the "Big Lie."
Vice President Mike Pence was put under terrific pressure to decertify the election. Phony sets of electors were submitted by Republicans in seven states. Trump sought to seize the voting machines in swing states using the Defense Department, Homeland Security, and the Justice Department.
In a now infamous phone call, Trump asked the Georgia secretary of state to change the election results. Rudy Guiliani and other Republican lawyers were penalized and laughed out of court for bringing frivolous and unwarranted charges of election fraud.
The Jan. 6 House committee, through public hearings and a full report, will expose these actions in detail. The Jan. 6 open revolt against our constitutional government will be shown not to be a spontaneous event, but rather a pre-planned, fully funded, and coordinated attack on our democracy.
Trump, his advisors, administration officials, and some Republican members of Congress may end up needing very good lawyers.
Republican voters need to decide if they want their party to be a shield for domestic terrorists.
Don Strasser
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.