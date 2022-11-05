In 1980, Ronald Reagan encouraged us all to ask ourselves if we were better off than we were four years ago. Today we need to do the same.
Are we better off today than we were four years ago? Does the family grocery budget stretch any where near where it did then? Eggs at $4.99/dozen. Butter $4.99/lb.
Home heating fuel costs are double of that from last year. Diesel fuel for farming and trucking over $5/gallon.
Democrats have had nearly one party rule in Minnesota since 2011. They have failed in the most basic government responsibilities. Republican candidates are focused on three points: Economy, safer streets and stronger schools.
Inflation is squeezing Minnesota families like never before, with energy prices driving it to 40 year highs. Gov. Tim Walz and Democrats have continually put pressure on energy with more proposed gas taxes and by tying our emission standards to those of California.
Since Walz took office, murders are up 93%. Assaults up 64%. Motor vehicle thefts up 47%. And now we track car jackings because of the record number of this crime. Soft on crime judges and calls to defund the police are the root cause of these unprecedented statistics.
In education, Walz locked students out. These lockouts have caused harm academically and socially. Now only 51% of kids in Minnesota can read proficiently, and that figure drops to about 30% for children of color.
Republicans will work to empower parents, reduce inflation, fight crime and govern the state properly.
Republicans will heal Minnesota and are fighting to make that happen. Join us. Vote Republican.
Peter J. Trocke
St. Peter
Chair, Nicollet County Republicans
