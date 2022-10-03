Republican campaign ads are full of the usual talking points. They claim they will lower taxes and get violent criminals off of the streets.
It is telling what they aren't saying they will also do if elected. They will ban abortion, taking away the rights of millions of women.
They will push their anti LGBTQ+ agenda by banning books and calling anyone who stands against them "groomers" and "pedophiles.''
And do you think they really care about putting violent criminals behind bars? This is the same party that worships at the feet of a demoguage who fomented a violent insurrection attempt and refuses to accept the results of a fair, democratic election.
Republicans may very well lower taxes if they are elected. But are we prepared for what else they will do?
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
