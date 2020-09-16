After reading the current news of the day, I always turn to the editorial page — which often has the views and opinions of readers about a previous article.
There are different kinds of people who cite opinions in response to an address by a political person or an article printed in an earlier edition — those who respect the public opinion, those who fear it and those who reject it.
Whether the man knows it or not, acknowledges it or not — public opinion does have an effect on his actions and on his character.
Those who respect public opinion constantly try to improve their condition to merit the trust of their comrades (combat readiness). Those who fear public opinion, being self-conscious, make no effort. They do nothing for fear of doing wrong. Those who resent public opinion provoke it adversely, become insolent and defy any attempt to change their views.
In the presence of the COVID-19 pandemic, their foolishness could easily invite increases of viral cases in their region.
Response, decisions and actions. This 97-year-old naval veteran has chosen a proactive response — to focus on safety measures for my family and their well being; and to monitor any new guidance from the cross-functional team for remote instructions issued by the U.S. public health department.
Charles Sehe
Mankato
