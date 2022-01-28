Mark Frost squandered the public trust Mankato residents have enjoyed with our City Council for decades. His 2017 letter to a resident’s employer (Jan. 25 Free Press) was a serious abuse of power and position.
How may any resident feel safe speaking out on any issue if officials engage in such misconduct?
I am disappointed in Mayor Najwa Massad’s dismissiveness relegating the issue as “in the past.” I am disappointed that the city manager, the county administrator and others receiving the letter failed to challenge Frost at the time. Who can we trust?
I never thought I would feel the need for an investigation into such actions of our Mankato City Council members. Those who abuse their power and position often do so repeatedly. I doubt if this was a one-time instance.
I want an honest, public accounting of this and other possible similar incidents.
Barbara Keating
Mankato
