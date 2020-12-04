As a Black Muslim woman and co-founder of Ignite the Youth, it is my life's work to continue to work towards creating an equitable and just society.
As protests have occurred throughout the summer across the state of Minnesota, young students specifically in Mankato, have come together to demand change and demand a fair chance. Removing resource officers from our schools is vital in beginning to address the school-to-prison pipeline that occurs when Black and brown students are pushed out of classrooms and funneled into the criminal justice system.
The issue of school resource officers is not about any individual officer, it is about a system of policing that views Black and brown bodies as a threat.
In an earlier letter to the editor Harbi Hassan stated immigrants support school resource officers. I would ask him how many young immigrant students has he spoken to? Because we as an organization have spoken to a multitude of Black, brown, and immigrant students who have expressed their fears and concerns with having police present in their schools.
Personal feelings about "good officers" does not absolve us from the fact that the middle school with a cop present has more suspensions of Black students according to a 2019 report from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.
Personal feelings about "good officers" isn't enough when the Mankato Area Public School System is facing a $3 million deficit with more to come throughout this pandemic.
On Dec. 21, the school district will have a choice. Will they invest in continuing the policing of Black and brown bodies or will they invest in the social and mental well-being of students.
Anisa Omar
Mankato
